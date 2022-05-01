Shepolopolo Zambia striker Rachel Kundananji says they are relishing the challenge awaiting them in Group B at 2022 Morocco Women’s AFCON where they will be chasing a debut 2023 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Zambia is in Group B with Togo, Tunisia and four-time runners-up Cameroon at the tournament Morocco is hosting from July 2-23.

The all four WAFCON semifinalists automatically qualify for the World Cup while two other quarterfinalists to be determined by CAF will battle for a place in inter-continental playoff tournament next year to be staged by World Cup co-hosts Australia and New Zealand.

“We have played Cameroon many times before we have won, have drawn and lost against them so we know how difficult it is to beat and play them. It is a tough group but we just need to be strong and focus so that we can win the first game,” Kundananji said.



Cameroon and Zambia will clash in an opening Group B grudge match on July 3 in Casablanca.

Shepolopolo denied Cameroon 2020 Olympic qualification after overturning a 3-2 away loss to win 2-1 at home to clinch Africa’s sole ticket to Tokyo.

Zambia will then face Tunisia on July 6 and Togo on July 9 in what will be debut dates against the two teams.

“Our aim is to reach the next stage then the semifinals because we just have to qualify for the World Cup this time, that is our target,” the striker from Spanish club SD Eibar said.

But Kundananji admitted they had one challenge to overcome before heading to Casablanca.

“We should work on our attack. I have seen that we have struggled to score in our last three games in which we have scored two goals. We really need to work on our finishing,” Kundananji said.

“To win a match is about goals. It is all about scoring.”

Shepolopolo are heading into their second consecutive WAFCON and third overall but have yet to make it out of the group stage.