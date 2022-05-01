9.5 C
Government urged to halt operations at the black mountain after the death of a teenager

By Chief Editor
Social Anthropologist James Musonda is urging the government to immediately suspend operations at the black mountain after death was recorded on Thursday.

Dr. Musonda says it is embarrassing that the black mountain empowerment has started recording deaths despite the government assuring stakeholders that operations are safe but have been engulfed by confusion and disorder.

Dr. Musonda tells Phoenix News that operations at the facility were rushed without adequate safety measures put in place and is suggesting that the black mountain be sold to either invest into Mopani and create formal jobs and contribute towards the county offsetting its debt.

He adds that the new dawn administration will not bring sanity to the mining sector by refusing to heed to advice from numerous stakeholders to halt operations immediately.

And United Party for National Development –UPND- Kitwe district youth Chairman Bowas Kapata has attributed the fatality at the black mountain to the failure by youths to adhere to laid down procedure and has suggested that chrome pickers who are seen climbing on tipper trucks must be arrested to safeguard lives.

Mr. Kapata however disagrees that operations should be halted at the black mountain saying youths involved must begin to follow safety procedures to avoid any fatalities in future.

