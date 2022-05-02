The opposition Patriotic Front (PF) has told President Hakainde Hichilema that the fight against corruption cannot be an everyday topic.

Speaking when he featured on Muvi Tv’s ‘The Assignment’ program last night, leader of the opposition in Parliament Hon Brian Mundubile said instructions have already been done with regards to the matter in question adding that law enforcement agencies are in motion.

He stressed that people get fatigued if one talks about the same topic repeatedly.

Hon Mundubile also stressed that if someone claims to have done something yet they have to spend hours explaining the same it means they have done nothing.

“But if at every juncture that is what the President is talking about, the audience sometimes gets fatigued if you talk about the same things over and over again,” he said.

“So sometimes talk about something then people will wait to see actions. Like one eminent comment said, I saw a video last week that was saying ‘for instance, if you have done something and it takes you an hour to explain it means you have done nothing or if you are doing something then you are getting hours to explain, most likely you are not doing anything.”

Meanwhile, Mundubile said the President squandered a big opportunity to explain to the Zambians how he intends to revive the economy and reduce the cost of living.

“Firstly, I want to say that the President squandered yet another big opportunity to explain to the Zambian people, especially the worker today what plans he has to revive the economy and the exact roadmap his government intends to implement,” he said.

“The work of government especially the President is there to give hope. When the President speaks, the troubled cases should be settled. He must give hope to the citizens. In this case we are talking about the Zambian worker who is faced with a number of challenges. The rise in food prices, fuel prices, among others.”

He said he thought the President would redeem himself in his speech yesterday when he graced Labour Day Commemoration but maintained that President Hichilema squandered yet another opportunity.

“When the President addressed the nation last week, he didn’t pay attention to that particular item which is very important to most citizens, that is the high cost of living. We actually thought that after the many discussions where we pointed out that what people wanted to hear, the President did not pay attention to…. we thought he would come round and redeem himself. But it looks like he squandered yet another opportunity,” he said.

And Mundubile said the only way to fight poverty is by creating sustainable employment.