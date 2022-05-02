9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 2, 2022
RTSA and bus operators hold meeting to consider price reduction

The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) and bus operators today held a consultative meeting, to consider a proposed reduction in bus fares following the drop in fuel pump price announced by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) recently.

According to the statement released to the media by the head of public relations Fredrick Mubanga, the proposed reduction in bus fares will be effected after approval by all concerned stakeholders including the Ministry of Transport and Logistics.

Therefore, the Agency will be announcing proposed changes in bus fares in the course of this week.
The meeting was attended by the Bus and Taxi’s Owners Association of Zambia (BTOAZ), Commuter Rights Association of Zambia (CRAZ) and Zambia Consumers Association (ZACA).

The ERB reduced fuel pump prices by K2.35 for petrol and K0.58 for diesel with effect from 1st May 2022.

