Shepolopolo Held By Botswana

Shepolopolo Zambia fought back from one-down on Monday to draw 1-1 at home against Botswana in a women’s international friendly at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The match was the last of two friendly dates against guests Botswana whom they beat in the first warm-up fixture three days ago.

Lesego Radiakanyo gave Botswana a one-nil halftime when she scored in the 27th minute.

It took a Lushomo Mweemba free-kick in the 58th minute for Shepolopolo to earn the draw.

Shepolopolo had earlier beaten Botswana 1-0 in the first friendly played on the other side of town on April 28 at Woodlands Stadium.

Meanwhile, Shepolopolo and Botswana were using the friendly dates as preliminary preparations for their 2022 Women’s AFCON tournament outing that Morocco is hosting from July 2-23.

Zambia are in Group B together with Togo, Tunisia and four-time runners-up Cameroon.

Botswana is in Group C alongside Burundi, 2018 runners-up South Africa and defending champions Nigeria.

