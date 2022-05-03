COSAFA has confirmed the candidature of ex-FAZ committee member Brenda Kunda who is contesting the position of ordinary executive committee member at this month’s COSAFA elections in Namibia.

Kunda served in Andrew Kamanga’s first term as FAZ President.

The COSAFA elections will be held during the General Assembly to be hosted by the Government and Football Association of Namibia on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Kunda is among eight candidates contesting for five Ordinary Member positions at the COSAFA elections.

She is one of three women on next weeks ballot together with Solandranja Mahamatova of Madagascar and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns boss Anastasia Tisichlas of South Africa.

“The Review Sub Committee of the Governance Committee can confirm to COSAFA Secretariat that all nominees are eligible to stand for the Elections for the General Assembly to vote on,” COSAFA said in a written statement.

There are five Ordinary Member positions and at least one of whom must be a woman – that will be contested by the eight candidates in this category.

Meanwhile, Angola’s Artur Almeida Silva is unopposed for the position of COSAFA President.

Confirmed candidates for COSAFA elections:

1. Position of PRESIDENT: Mr Artur Almeida e SILVA (Angola)

2. Position of VICE-PRESIDENT: Mr Said Ali Said ATHOUMAN (Comoros)

3. ORDINARY EXCO MEMBERS: Mr Timothy SHONGWE (Eswatini)

Mr Khiba MOHOANYANE (Lesotho)

Mr Andrianony VICTORIEN (Madagascar)

Mr Walter NYAMILANDU-MANDA (Malawi)

Mr Faizal SIDAT (Mozambique)

Ms Solandranja MAHAMATOVA (Madagascar)

Ms Anastasia TSICHLAS (South Africa)

Ms Brenda KUNDA (Zambia)