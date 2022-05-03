Former Finance Minister and veteran politician Hon Alexander Chikwanda has died. Chikwanda died after being ill, a family source has confirmed.

In February President Hakainde Hichilema visited the former Minister of Finance at a private hospital in Lusaka after reports suggested that the 83 years old business veteran has suffered a stroke.

Mr Chikwanda was born on 24 December 1938 and has served as a member of the National Assembly during the 1960s under the liberation United Party for National Independence (UNIP), where he rose to the post of Finance Minister and again in the 2010s, as Minister of Finance from October 2011 to September 2016, under the former ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

Mr Chikwanda studied economics at Lund University in Sweden and in the 1964 general elections he was elected to the Legislative Council in the Kitwe North constituency, but later gave up his seat so that it could be contested by Andrew Mutemba. He returned to the National Assembly as MP for Kalulushi in the 1973 elections.

In 2011 became a member of the National Assembly again after being nominated by President Michael Sata, who was traditionally regarded as his nephew.