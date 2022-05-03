Former Finance Minister and veteran politician Hon Alexander Chikwanda has died. Chikwanda died after being ill, a family source has confirmed.
In February President Hakainde Hichilema visited the former Minister of Finance at a private hospital in Lusaka after reports suggested that the 83 years old business veteran has suffered a stroke.
Mr Chikwanda was born on 24 December 1938 and has served as a member of the National Assembly during the 1960s under the liberation United Party for National Independence (UNIP), where he rose to the post of Finance Minister and again in the 2010s, as Minister of Finance from October 2011 to September 2016, under the former ruling Patriotic Front (PF).
Mr Chikwanda studied economics at Lund University in Sweden and in the 1964 general elections he was elected to the Legislative Council in the Kitwe North constituency, but later gave up his seat so that it could be contested by Andrew Mutemba. He returned to the National Assembly as MP for Kalulushi in the 1973 elections.
In 2011 became a member of the National Assembly again after being nominated by President Michael Sata, who was traditionally regarded as his nephew.
There is time for everything, to be born and to die. The death road will be walked by all humans, though it is always shocking when one dies. We can never get used to it. Indeed it time for ba Mudala to go and meet his creator whom we are all answerable to. MHSRIP
We were told that he was being questioned by ACC but how do you question an old man worse off a veteran and freedom fighter. My condolences KZ for losing a mbuya. RIP ABC
One of the great contributors to our freedom RIP
#2 They may even want to see the body to confirm that he’s departed
Chikwanda died a sad man, the man never had any sleep ever since PF lost power in fear of corrupt ACC.
Let me say it in a more straight and honest way; yes it is ACC who have killed Chikwanda at that young age.
More PF will die from the …..
Highly regrettably, MHSRIP. But he will be remembered as the architect of Zambian corruption and a trabalist.
In 2014 Sata warned Chikwanda that he can not resign because he would be prosecuted for corruption during the rebasing of the Kwacha as he is suspected to have received huge gratifications from companies that printed and minted the new Zambian currency.
Ng’andu Magande asked him to come clean and explain to the Zambian public his role as a supplier to the mines.
And the Southern Africa Resource Watch says Chikwanda must step aside and pave way for investigations into allegations that he is a supplier to the mines.