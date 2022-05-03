The Local Government Service Commission is disappointed that the removal of cadres from bus stations and markets has not resulted in increased revenue collection for councils in the country.

Commission Chairperson Ackson Sejani has told a media briefing in Lusaka that the removal of cadres from the two should have resulted in high revenue collection for the 116 councils but due to continued leakages in the revenue departments of these councils, this has not happened.

Mr. Sejani has charged that revenue collectors, cashiers and Information Technology Officers in local authorities are conniving in siphoning money collected from bus stations and markets thereby leading to revenue losses for councils.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sejani has clarified that the commission has not laid off any council officials at local government level but has instead made reshuffles in an effort to enhance service delivery to the people.

Mr. Sejani explains that the new dawn administration has identified councils as a vehicle of ensuring quality service delivery to the public hence the reshuffles that have been made at council secretary and town clerk levels among others.