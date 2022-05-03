The Zambia Army Command has hailed the Catholic Church in Zambia for seconding Priests to serve in the military as chaplains.

It is not common for Catholic Priests to serve in the defence forces as chaplains.

In 2020, the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) seconded three Priests to undergo military training under the Zambia Military Training Academy at the request of the army command.

The graduated soldiers are Capt. Rev. Fr. Bartholomew Mukuka, Capt. Rev. Fr. Samson Chewe and Capt. Rev. Fr. Philip Phiri.

The army has since deployed Capt. Fr. Mukuka to Kalewa Barracks in Ndola to serve the Catholic military community on the Copperbelt.

Fr. Mukuka was officially welcomed to the Copperbelt over the weekend and was granted authority to minister to the military community by Bishop of Ndola Diocese Benjamin Phiri during Mass in the Cathedral of Christ the King.

In his speech during Mass, Zambia Army Deputy Director General for Religious Services Col. Rev. Milfred Muke said army chaplains must serve any soldier irrespective of whether they are Catholic or not.

“Let me thank the Catholic Church in Zambia for responding to our need to have chaplains seconded to the Zambia Army so that we serve together. Let me use this opportunity to thank his Lordship Bishop Phiri for organizing such a wonderful welcome and introduction for Father Mukuka. As Zambia Army and Religious and Moral services branch we are very thankful for this great gesture shown to our brother and colleague,” Col. Rev. Muke said.

“Allow me to address our brother, Father Mukuka; I will start by congratulating you for having endured the military training which is not any easy thing to go through. I also want to say to Father Mukuka that in the army as chaplain we serve in two areas, in this area, and in the field. It is the mandate of a chaplain to serve each and every officer and soldier irrespective of whether they are Catholic or not. I urge Father Mukuka to be a bit flexible sometimes to serve and attend to some rituals which are not entirely Catholic but of course the body of Christ. I encourage you to remain and maintain the same endurance as lead the Catholic military community on the Copperbelt, however bear in mind that these people do not belong to you alone, they are other chaplains you need to engage with from time to time as you prepare your programs. The Catholic military of the Copperbelt supported father Mukuka,” Col. Rev. Muke said.

Bishop Phiri has urged army officers, especially chaplains to serve the nation with integrity and discipline.

The Bishop said the men and women in uniform should not harass people.

“Captain Mukuka, you need to be exemplary, almost impeccable in your conduct. The career you have joined is challenging one but not different from priesthood. Even as you wear your uniform, remember that you are a priest and shall remain a priest. You are wearing a military uniform because soldiers are willing to confide themselves in you. I urge the army to look after him, help him to settle and learn more about the army etiquettes and traditions. As a soldier, he now has to think differently, he can no longer behave like a civilian accordingly utilise him well in spiritual issues, tap blessings from him,” Bishop Phiri said.

“We shall continue to be good cooperating partners as you defend the country from external aggression and as you serve this country in different ways. Please as you seat especially for recruitments, do consider more slots especially for our priests to offer service in the armed forces. We will make our priests available provided they are suitably qualified in those tasks. We would like to work together with you. In the past we have not been present in the security wing, the purpose of the Mass was to introduce the priest and to give authority to the priest to perform certain rites in the barracks where he has been assigned and any other duties he is assigned in,” Bishop Phiri said.

And in a separate interview Capt. Fr. Mukuka vowed to remain in the priesthood after being seconded to serve in the army.

“Priesthood is my life. I enjoy preaching very much. I enjoy seeing the people of God singing to their God. When I celebrate Mass, I do it with a lot of passion. I enjoy celebrating Mass. I enjoy being a priest,” Capt. Fr. Mukuka said.