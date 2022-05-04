9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 4, 2022
General News
Government launches National Climate Change Communication and Advocacy Strategy

By Chief Editor
The Government has launched the National Climate Change Communication and Advocacy Strategy (NCCECAS) to enhance the fight against climate change.

Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu says the NCCCAS is aimed at raising awareness and knowledge levels of climate change across the country so as to support understanding and attitude change among the citizenry and various stakeholders.

Mr Nzovu indicated that the strategy will help to enhance the capacity of the media, scientists, researchers, government departments and other organisations involved in the climate change arena to effectively engage and disseminate climate change information in the nation.

He pointed out that the strategy provides a framework on culturally clear and appropriate messages for different target audiences in the country.

‘’My Ministry has translated basic climate change awareness messages contained in the strategy into seven local languages and is currently developing sector-based climate change messages with support from the European Union,’’ said Mr Nzovu.

He observed that the people who face the brunt of the adverse impacts of climate change are the poor rural communities, who depend largely on natural resources.

‘’Ironically, these are the same people who lack access to vital climate change information that would help them make informed decisions in addressing the challenge,’’ stressed Mr.Nzovu.

And European Union (EU) Ambassador to Zambia and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Jacek Jankowski assured continued support to the government’s agenda in the fight against climate change.

Mr.Jankowski said the EU will continue to provide financial and technical support to the green economy and environment department of the government in scaling climate change awareness.

He added that the EU fully supports the government’s green economy and environment transition agenda as it is a common goal of all the EU member states.

‘’The EU wishes to join forces with the government of Zambia in its agenda of raising climate change awareness to all the general citizenry because everyone has the role to play in climate change,’’ said Mr.Jankowski.

