The government has released K225,000 under the village banking program to give as soft loans to more than 200 women in Chipata City.

District Commissioner Elidah Banda says the new dawn government is effectively working to ensure it empowers women at the household level in order to fight poverty.

Mrs Banda has urged the beneficiaries to use the money for its intended purpose because it was a loan meant to be paid back after six months.

Speaking when she officiated at the disbursement of the funds at the Community Development offices, the District Commissioner advised the recipients to invest in more profitable and sustainable business ventures.

“Please put the money which you are receiving to good use in order to provide food and other necessities for your children. Government is committed to improve the living standards of people as evidenced by this program, “Mr Banda said.

And Chipata District acting Community Development Officer Beatrice Lupupa says each recipient will receive K1000 which must be paid back with an interest of 20 percent after six months.

The village banking program that started in 2015 with the disbursement of K75,000 has currently increased to a total number of 223 beneficiaries in Chipata district.

In her vote thanks Maidas Phiri , one of the recipients, thanked government for its commitment to reduce poverty at household level.

She said Government is doing a lot of programs meant to help vulnerable families in various communities.

Among these includes the introduction of free education she said adding that the move has given an opportunity to children from financially disabled homes to enroll in schools.

However, she appealed government to consider increasing the K1000 allocation due to the current economic hardships.

“This K1000 we are getting part of it goes to buying books, uniforms and shoes for our children in school. It is not enough that is why we appeal through your office Madam DC[Mrs Banda] that you talk to the President on our behalf, “she said.