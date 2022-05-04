9.5 C
President Hichilema urges Zambians to invest in knowledge

President Hakainde Hichilema has challenged Zambians to invest in knowledge of the sort of business they are involved in if they are to prosper in their undertakings.

The President has noted that a good understanding of the nature of business one is involved in is important in order to achieve positive business outcomes.

He was speaking in Lubombo area of Mazabuka district at the burial of a prominent commercial farmer, Mara Coventry, who died on 26th April 2022 at the age of 97.

President Hichilema has described the late Mrs. Coventry as a successful commercial farmer who took cattle ranching as a serious business venture.

The Head of state also paid tribute to the late Mrs. Coventry for transferring her business skills to her children and grandchildren.

And Nick Parsons, who remembers Mrs. Coventry as a selfless person, has thanked the Head of State for taking time off his busy schedule to travel to Mazabuka to mourn with the Coventry family.

The burial for the late Mrs. Coventry, wife to the late first Mayor of Mazabuka, Bevis Coventry, was attended by among others, Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa, Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Gary Nkombo, senior government officials, business community and a horde of commercial farmers from with Mazabuka and beyond.

