The United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary-General, Batuke Imenda has assured the people of Lusangazi District in Eastern Province that the main road connecting Lusangazi to Petauke will be worked on.

Mr Imenda says the Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, Charles Milupi has already toured roads in the province and observed that the Lusangazi-Petauke road needs urgent attention as it is an important road linking the two districts.

ZANIS reports that the UPND Secretary-General was speaking in Lusangazi when he held meetings with party members and headmen in the area.

“The Minister of Infrastructure already toured roads in this Province and one of the roads that we plan to work on, is this important road which links Petauke and Lusangazi districts,” Mr Imenda said.

And Mr Imenda expressed disappointment over the developmental negligence in Lusangazi, citing the lack of infrastructure development and clean water as a serious challenge in the area.

Mr Imenda stated that he will discuss the provision of safe water to Lusangazi with authorities in the concerned Ministry so that the problem is attended to urgently.

“The type of developmental neglect being experienced by people here in Lusangazi is unbelievable when the previous regime claimed this was their bedroom, but I can assure you that the new dawn administration will provide water and other infrastructure development in this area,” he said.

Mr Imenda urged people in Lunsangazi to support the UPND administration, in its quest to bring about development to rural and urban areas of the country.

Meanwhile, speaking earlier when the UPND Secretary-General paid a courtesy call on him, Lusangazi District Commissioner, Mike Tembo said the government has already released funds for the construction of offices and houses for public workers.

Mr Tembo however, complained of the rampant human-animal conflict in the area which had destroyed several crop fields and people need to be assisted with relief food.

“I’m happy to announce that government has released money for the construction of offices and houses for public workers, but also Government must consider this place with relief food because most farmers have had their fields destroyed by elephants,” he said.