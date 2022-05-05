The new National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) Board Chairperson, Richard Mwiinga has implored the Authority management and NHIMA registered health care facilities to create a systematic channel of communication so that health care services are efficient and effective.

Dr Mwiinga observed that one of the main challenges faced by health care facilities involves the rejection of financial claims and pre-authorization code approval at the Authority level which impacts on service provision.

He, therefore, implored the Authority to look into the matter and come up with possible solutions as a stepping stone to a better health care system in the country.

Speaking during the familiarisation tour at the Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital, Dr Mwiinga said NHIMA has set as a priority, government’s desire to achieve universal health coverage by 2030.

Dr. Mwiinga explained that government wants increased coverage of the health insurance scheme, especially to the informal sector so that all citizens receive affordable but quality health care services.

Dr. Mwiinga added that in an effort to enhance stakeholders’ interests in the scheme, it was therefore necessary for the board to familiarise itself with accredited health facilities and understand both the wins and challenges faced.

“Effective governance requires that we provide good service without leaving any gaps so that our key indicators are achieved and beneficiaries satisfied,” Dr. Mwiinga stated.



Meanwhile, Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital Acting Senior Medical Superintendent, Jackson Chipaila indicated the need for more sensitization among the public.

Professor Chipaila explained that some patients tend to know about the scheme once they visit the health facilities.

He however noted that the financial assistance from NHIMA has helped many vulnerable people who can’t meet the cost of health services.

Professor Chipaila said most patients have received easy access to drugs and other services.

The Board also toured Pearl of Health Hospital where the Executive Chairman, Ershad Shikder expressed gratitude to the Authority for having confidence in a private health care institution.

Mr. Shikder disclosed that the response from the public has been overwhelming and the facility assured quality service provision to NHIMA members.