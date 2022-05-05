President Hakainde Hichilema has called on Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to Zambia to join hands in the country’s agenda of economic transformation as they carry out their work.

President Hichilema said it is important for them to acquaint themselves with government’s ambitious goal of growing the country’s economy as they work to enhance bilateral relations between the countries.

The Head of State said this when he received letters of credence from Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to Zambia at State House in Lusaka today.

The Head of State said government has set out ambitious targets at achieving socio-economic growth, poverty reduction and the improvement of the lives of the people.

He said such development can only be fully realized if the countries firmly commit to ensuring peace, security and stability at the regional, continental and global levels.

“On many occasions we have spoken about the importance of changing the narrative that has shaped our development process for far too long”, he said.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the cooperation of each of the respective governments will further strengthen the relations and together achieve the needed development for the betterment of the lives of the people.

Among the people that presented their letters of Credence include Russian Ambassador to Zambia Mr. Azim Yarakhmedov, Democratic Republic of Algeria, Ambassador to Zambia Ahmed Saadi, Sudanese Ambassador to Zambia Abadi Nureldin, Bulgarian Ambassador Maria Kaymaktchieva.

Others include Hungarian Ambassador to Zambia, Attila Horvath, Peru Ambassador to Zambia, Jorge Correa, New Zealand High Commissioner to Zambia Dr. Emma Benet, Trinidad and Tobago High Commissioner to Zambia Dr. Lovell Francis and Seychelles High Commissioner to Zambia Mr. Claude Morel.



In addressing the Russian Ambassador, President Hichilema called on the Russian and Ukrainian Governments as well as the international community to find ways of ending the ongoing war between the two countries.

President Hichilema said the ongoing war is of great concern to the Zambian Government as a proponent of peace.

“As a proponent of peace, Zambia wishes to encourage both Russia and Ukraine to continue pursuing the available diplomatic solutions to include dialogue and ensure a peaceful and swift resolution to the conflict”, he said.

He has encouraged all countries to work together to bring the war between Russia and Ukraine to an end as no development can take place in the absence of peace.

President Hichilema said Zambia and Russia have enjoyed cordial relations that date back over a long period of time and that the country is committed to consolidating the ties in many sectors.

And Mr. Yarakhmedov said Russia will continue to enhance relations with Zambia in fields such as military, technical and culture.

President Hichilema urged the diplomats to enhance bilateral relations and also enhance cooperation in various sectors for mutual benefit of the countries.

He also encouraged them as they carry out their mandate to explore Zambia and invite citizens from their respective countries to come and visit.

The President further urged the diplomats to interact with Zambian citizens in their tours of duty to enable them to have a better understanding of the country’s cultures as they enhance people to people relations.

