9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 5, 2022
Sports
Updated:

Samu Goal Eases Maritzburg Utd’s Relegation Woes

By sports
0
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Striker Friday Samu scored a precious goal in Wednesday’s home win over second placed Royal AM to help ease his South Africa PSL clubs’ relegation battle.

The ex-Green Buffaloes striker headed in a 24th minute goal to hand Maritzburg a 1-0 victory in a match he played the full 90 minute

It was Samu’s fourth goal for Maritzburg from nine games since he joined the PSL club in January.

Samu left the FAZ Super League as leading scorer on 14 goals, a benchmark that has also been breached by Red Arrows’ Ricky Banda over the last fortnight.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg are two places above the relegation and playoff zone at number 12 with three games left in which they must fight to retain their SA PSL stay.

Previous articleFormer Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba arrested for corruption involving over $33 million

Stay connected

