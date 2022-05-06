President Hakainde Hichilema has accorded an official funeral to former Cabinet Minister, Alexander Chikwanda, who died in Lusaka two days ago after an illness.

President Hichilema has also declared one day of national mourning in honour of the late Mr. Chikwanda and in recognition of his enormous contributions to Zambia.

The late Mr. Chikwanda will be buried on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka.

According to the statement released to the media by Acting Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa yesterday, the late Mr. Chikwanda’s official funeral programme will begin with a requiem church service at the Catholic Cathedral of the Child Jesus at the Pope Square, Long Acres in Lusaka at 09:00 hours.

“Members of the public are requested to observe the one (1) day of national mourning from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours on Saturday, 7th May 2022,” Mr. Kangwa said.

He further advised that during this period, entertainment activities must be postponed or cancelled while flags will fly at half-mast.

“The government also wishes to remind mourners attending the funeral gathering to observe the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health to avoid the spread of the disease,” he said.

The late Mr. Chikwanda was one of the longest serving Cabinet Ministers in the Government of Zambia.

He was first appointed into government as Minister of State in the Office of the First President Kenneth Kaunda in 1970 and served until 1971 and later as Minister of State for Development Planning from 1971 to 1972.

His first appointment as full Cabinet Minister was in 1972 when he was promoted to the position of Minister of Health, a position he held until 1973.

From 1973 to 1976, the late Mr. Chikwanda served as Minister of Planning and Finance after which he was transferred to serve as Minister of Local Government and Housing from 1976 to 1977.

He was in 1977, transferred to the Ministry of Lands and Agriculture in the same capacity until 1978 and in 1979 and 1980, he worked as Minister of Agriculture and Water Development.

Under the Patriotic Front (PF) government, the late Mr. Chikwanda was nominated Member of Parliament in 2011 by the late fifth President of Zambia, Michael Sata, and subsequently appointed as Minister of Finance.

In 2015, President Sata died and Mr. Chikwanda continued to serve as Minister of Finance, this time under the sixth President of Zambia, Edgar Lungu until 2016.

The funeral gathering for the late Mr. Chikwanda is at his residence along Kanyanta Drive, State Lodge in Lusaka.