FAZ AGM Set For Saturday

All is set for Saturday’s Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) annual general meeting to be held in Lusaka.

FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala has confirmed that the 2022 FAZ AGM will take place at the Government Complex in Lusaka.

Mungala said FAZ has already circulated the agenda and financial reports to councilors ahead of the meeting.

“Notices for the annual general meeting were duly sent as per constitutional requirement with the membership fully aware of the finer details at this stage. Notably all the relevant documents including the touchy financials are sitting with the membership for easy deliberation at the AGM set for Govt Complex,” he said.

This is the first FAZ AGM since president Andrew Kamanga was re-elected on a new five year mandate last year.

