Friday, May 6, 2022
General News
Improper nutrition cause of malnutrition in Lusaka-Civic leader

Mwembeshi Ward Councillor, Crispin Kabole, has said the continued problem of malnutrition among children in the area was due to lack of access to proper nutrition among households.

Speaking during a sensitisation meeting in Matero ahead of the Scaling Up Nutrition First 1,000 Most Critical Days II Programme Midline Survey slated for this month, Mr. Kabole said poor nutrition in communities is as a result of lack of income among many families.

He observed that this economic situation is contributing to stunting in Lusaka.

He however expressed confidence that the midline survey will assist the government and its partners on how best to improve nutrition status on individuals in the community, especially women and children.

And National Food and Nutrition Commission Provincial Nutrition Support Coordinator, Fanwel Kabbila, said government remains committed to fighting malnutrition in Lusaka.

Mr. Kabbila said this is why various interventions and initiatives such as the Midline Survey among others, has been put in place.

He stated that tackling the challenge of malnutrition requires coordinated and concerted efforts from different stakeholders.

The objectives of the midline survey is to assess progress of the SUN II programme addressing under nutrition which includes stunting, wasting and underweight among children under two years of age from the baseline conducted in 2019.

The study will be conducted from May to July 2022 targeting 250 households in 10 wards of Lusaka district.

The wards include Mwembeshi, Muchinga, Nkoloma, Kamwala ward 10, Roma, Justine Kabwe, Mtendere, Kanyama, Harry Mwaanga and Munkolo.

Previous articleMinistry of Land issues over 26,000 certificates of title to land owners

