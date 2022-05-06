9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 6, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

UNZA Vice Chancellor Prof Mumba and Deputy fired

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News UNZA Vice Chancellor Prof Mumba and Deputy fired
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The University of Zambia Caretaker Committee has terminated the contracts of Vice Chancellor Prof Luke Mumba and his Deputy Dr. Tamala Kambikambi.

In a news statement, UNZA Registar Theresa Chalwe said the termination of contracts is with effect from today, May 6th 2022.

“The termination are in line with the relevant clauses of their respective contacts of employment. The Caretaker Committee has thanked the Vice Chancellor and the Deputy Vice Chancellor for their immeasurable services to the University of Zambia and wish them the best in their future endeavors.”

Previous articleFAZ AGM Set For Saturday

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

UNZA Vice Chancellor Prof Mumba and Deputy fired

The University of Zambia Caretaker Committee has terminated the contracts of Vice Chancellor Prof Luke Mumba and his Deputy...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Judges found to be corrupt will be dealt with-President Hichilema

General News Chief Editor - 9
The Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) has called for reforms in the way Judges are appointed to the bench in the country. JCC Chairperson, Vincent Malambo...
Read more

Government urges CSOs to supplement it in alleviating poverty – Nanjuwa

General News Chief Editor - 0
Central Province Minister, Credo Nanjuwa, says it is important that Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) join the government in quest...
Read more

NRFA to fund road rehabilitation works in Ndola

General News Chief Editor - 1
The National Road Fund Agency- NRFA says it will soon be funding the construction and rehabilitation of trunk roads on the Copperbelt. NRFA Chief Executive...
Read more

Govt cautions against corruption during recruitment of health workers

General News Chief Editor - 2
Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Robert Kamalata has cautioned against engaging in corrupt activities during the recruitment of health workers. Stressing that those...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.