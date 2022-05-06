The University of Zambia Caretaker Committee has terminated the contracts of Vice Chancellor Prof Luke Mumba and his Deputy Dr. Tamala Kambikambi.

In a news statement, UNZA Registar Theresa Chalwe said the termination of contracts is with effect from today, May 6th 2022.

“The termination are in line with the relevant clauses of their respective contacts of employment. The Caretaker Committee has thanked the Vice Chancellor and the Deputy Vice Chancellor for their immeasurable services to the University of Zambia and wish them the best in their future endeavors.”