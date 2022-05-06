Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba has disclosed that Winston Kalengo is retiring and has also given the strongest indication that Kenyan forward Vincent Oburu’s stay at the Ndol club would be extended.

Kalengo is hanging up his boots after a 19-year career that started at Zanaco.

“Winston Kalengo will be retiring, and his focus will primarily be on getting his coaching badges,” Numba said.

Kalengo joined Zesco in 2010 from Zanaco and has gone on to win four league titles with the Ndola club.

Meanwhile, 23-year Oburu who joined in January on a half-a-season deal from AFC Leopards is likely to see his contract extended.

Oburu’s season was cut short weeks after joining Zesco when he sustained an injury in February.

“Oburu is in our plans especially because he did very well in the few games he featured before getting an injury,” Numba said.

And Numba also revealed that Zesco are targeting two areas in the off-season market.

“We will be in the market largely with high hopes of reinforcing the striking department and potentially our defence. The striking force is something we are very much concerned about,” Numba said.

Zesco finished second with a game in hand after losing their FAZ Super League title to Red Arrows.

They close their season this Sunday at home against fifth placed Zanaco who are making a final day push to finish at number four.