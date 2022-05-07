Nchanga Rangers have secured promotion back to the FAZ Super Division on the final day of the 2021/22 season following a 3-1 away win at Kabwe Youth on Saturday.
Brave Rangers last played in the Super Division in 2018 before suffering demotion to Division One.
Christian Saile scored a brace with Angel Lubamba scoring the other goal for Nchanga while Kabwe Youth’s consolation goal was inked by Chengo Mumbi.
Nchanga finished fourth in Division One with 59 points to grab the last promotion spot ahead of Mighty Mufulira Wanderers.
Wanderers have missed promotion by three points after beating Zesco Malaiti Rangers 2-0 away in Lusaka on Saturday to end on 56 points.
Meanwhile, already promoted Lumwana Radiants have won the Division One championship with 67 points following a 1-1 draw at Luapula Green Eagles.
FC MUZA finished as runners up on 66 points after thumping Quattro Kalumbila 2-0 at home in their final game.
Napsa finished third on 61 points after a 1-1 draw at Gomes in Ndola.
National Division 1 Week 34 Results
KYSA 1-3 Nchanga Rangers
ZESCO Malaiti Rangers 0-2 Mufulira Wanderers
F.C MUZA 2-0 Quattro Kalumbila
Luapula Green Eagles 1-1 Lumwana Radiants
Kitwe United 2-0 Police College
City of Lusaka 0-0 Young Green Eagles
Young Green Buffaloes 0-1 Jumulo
Livingstone Pirates 1-2 Trident
Gomes 1-1 NAPSA Stars