Saturday, May 7, 2022
Sports
Brave Nchanga Pip Mighty to Super Division Promotion

Sports
Nchanga Rangers have secured promotion back to the FAZ Super Division on the final day of the 2021/22 season following a 3-1 away win at Kabwe Youth on Saturday.

Brave Rangers last played in the Super Division in 2018 before suffering demotion to Division One.

Christian Saile scored a brace with Angel Lubamba scoring the other goal for Nchanga while Kabwe Youth’s consolation goal was inked by Chengo Mumbi.

Nchanga finished fourth in Division One with 59 points to grab the last promotion spot ahead of Mighty Mufulira Wanderers.

Wanderers have missed promotion by three points after beating Zesco Malaiti Rangers 2-0 away in Lusaka on Saturday to end on 56 points.

Meanwhile, already promoted Lumwana Radiants have won the Division One championship with 67 points following a 1-1 draw at Luapula Green Eagles.

FC MUZA finished as runners up on 66 points after thumping Quattro Kalumbila 2-0 at home in their final game.

Napsa finished third on 61 points after a 1-1 draw at Gomes in Ndola.

National Division 1 Week 34 Results

KYSA 1-3 Nchanga Rangers

ZESCO Malaiti Rangers 0-2 Mufulira Wanderers

F.C MUZA 2-0 Quattro Kalumbila

Luapula Green Eagles 1-1 Lumwana Radiants

Kitwe United 2-0 Police College

City of Lusaka 0-0 Young Green Eagles

Young Green Buffaloes 0-1 Jumulo

Livingstone Pirates 1-2 Trident

Gomes 1-1 NAPSA Stars

