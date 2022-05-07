Patriotic Front (PF) Lubansenshi Member of Parliament Taulo Kabwe Chewe has declared that the time is ripe for him to focus on developing the constituency following the upholding of his election by the Constitutional Court.

The Constitutional Court on Thursday declared Mr Chewe as the duly elected Lubansenshi Constituency Member of Parliament.

The Constitutional Court brushed aside the nullification of the Lubansenshi Parliamentary election results made in November 2021.

The Kasama High Court then nullified the election of Mr Chewe as Lubansenshi Member of Parliament.

The election of Mr Chewe was earlier November declared void by High Court Judge Maria Mapani Kawimbe after evidence of malpractice following a petition by UPND candidate Patrick Mucheleka and an independent candidate George Mwamba.

Judge Kawimbe had ruled that the alleged malpractices during campaigns significantly affected voters in most wards of the Lubansenshi constituency.

Speaking after the Constitutional Court declared him duly elected Lubansenshi Constituency Member of Parliament, Mr. Chewe, an ex-miner on the Copperbelt, said justice has finally prevailed in the matter.

“The Constitutional Court has reversed the nullification of the Lubansenshi Constituency election and I have been declared as duly elected Member of Parliament for Lubansenshi Constituency. Justice has prevailed. This judgment shows that indeed the Constitutional Court is there for justice. We need to continue to pray to our living God because God always makes a way where there is no way,” he said.

“I will concentrate on seeing to it that we start registering the presence of investors, especially in Lubansenshi Constituency. We have to see to it that people have jobs and that people are empowered,” Mr Chewe said.

“Thank you very much for all your prayers and support I’m here to save you as a servant working in your office, as I said my policy is an open-door policy you are all welcome on board to work as a team, no political affiliation shall divide us or stop us from working for people who gave us this opportunity, we only have one agenda and goal to bring development in Lubansenshi Constituency. Together we can do it,” he said.

Mr Chewe is the immediate past President of the Ex-Miners Association of Zambia on the Copperbelt.