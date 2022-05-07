9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 7, 2022
General News
President Hichilema in Monze

By Chief Editor
President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Monze district of Southern Province to attend the Episcopal Consecration of Reverend Father Raphael Mweempwa as Bishop of Monze Dioceses at the New Cathedral of the Holy Trinity.

The helicopter carrying the President landed at Lwengu private school grounds around 09:54 hours.

The President was welcomed by Southern Province Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa, senior government officials and United Party for National Development (UPND) senior party officials.

The Episcopal Consecration of the New Bishop for Monze Dioceses follows the untimely demise of late Bishop Moses Hamungole on January 13th, 2021.

The late Bishop was the brain child of the New Cathedral of the Holy Trinity where the Episcopal Consecration would take pace today.

The incoming Bishop for Monze Diocess Rev.Fr. Mweempwa was born on 30th March, 1974 in Monze District in Chief Choongo’s area.

The President is expected to travel back to Lusaka after the Event.

