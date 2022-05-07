9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, May 7, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Use music to preach peace, unity – Matambo

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Use music to preach peace, unity - Matambo
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo has urged artists in the country to use music to promote peace and oneness among the tribes of Zambia.

Mr. Matambo said artists should envisage creating music that will contribute to the social-economic growth of the various sectors of the economy, such as tourism.

Mr. Matambo said this last night when he graced Copperbelt based gospel singer, Gabby Mandefu’s tenth anniversary as a musician that artists should also consider music a source of livelihood.

He said government will continue supporting arts, music and culture and ensure that the potential lying in the sector is fully realised.

Mr. Matambo added that music, like football is a unifying factor that can revive hopes to those that are hopeless and save many souls, hence the need for artists to use it build.

The Copperbelt Province Minister also urged artists in the province to take advantage of the up scaled constituency development funds-CDF to improve their careers.

Meanwhile, Malawian renowned artist and singer, Sikefa Chimoto has implored musicians to do their part by ensuring that they promote peace in the southern region.

Mr. Chimoto who was guest artist said music should not be used to divide society but rather bring communities together.

Mr. Chimoto said Zambia has demonstrated beyond borders that it is a peaceful country and that artists should do more to ensure that this long standing legacy is upheld.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema in Monze

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Use music to preach peace, unity – Matambo

Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo has urged artists in the country to use music to promote peace and oneness...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hichilema in Monze

General News Chief Editor - 0
President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Monze district of Southern Province to attend the Episcopal Consecration of Reverend Father Raphael Mweempwa as Bishop of...
Read more

Churches March Against abduction of Individuals

General News Chief Editor - 2
A march-past and prayers have been conducted in Ndola City on the Copperbelt against the reported case of abduction in the country. Several church members...
Read more

President Hichilema eulogises Chikwanda

General News Chief Editor - 12
President Hakainde Hichilema has described the late former Minister of Finance Alexander Chikwanda as a resilient and focused man who served the nation with...
Read more

UNZA Vice Chancellor Prof Mumba and Deputy fired

General News Chief Editor - 14
The University of Zambia Caretaker Committee has terminated the contracts of Vice Chancellor Prof Luke Mumba and his Deputy Dr. Tamala Kambikambi. In a news...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.