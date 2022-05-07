Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo has urged artists in the country to use music to promote peace and oneness among the tribes of Zambia.

Mr. Matambo said artists should envisage creating music that will contribute to the social-economic growth of the various sectors of the economy, such as tourism.

Mr. Matambo said this last night when he graced Copperbelt based gospel singer, Gabby Mandefu’s tenth anniversary as a musician that artists should also consider music a source of livelihood.

He said government will continue supporting arts, music and culture and ensure that the potential lying in the sector is fully realised.

Mr. Matambo added that music, like football is a unifying factor that can revive hopes to those that are hopeless and save many souls, hence the need for artists to use it build.

The Copperbelt Province Minister also urged artists in the province to take advantage of the up scaled constituency development funds-CDF to improve their careers.

Meanwhile, Malawian renowned artist and singer, Sikefa Chimoto has implored musicians to do their part by ensuring that they promote peace in the southern region.

Mr. Chimoto who was guest artist said music should not be used to divide society but rather bring communities together.

Mr. Chimoto said Zambia has demonstrated beyond borders that it is a peaceful country and that artists should do more to ensure that this long standing legacy is upheld.