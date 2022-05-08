Nkana beat demoted Lusaka Dynamos 2-1 at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe to finish fourth to put to rest what has been a see-saw 2021/2022 season for the record 13-time Zambian champions.

Striker Alex Ngonga scored a brace in the 11th and 84th minute to cancel out Harry Kayula’s 75th minute equalizer for Dynamos.

Ngonga ended his season on 11 goals, five behind the 2021/2022 Golden Boot winner Ricky Banda of Red Arrows.

His brace also saw him end a four month drought since converting a penalty in a 1-0 home win over Kabwe Warriors on January 27.

Meanwhile, this seasons’ top gun Banda was in action just across the road from Nkana Stadium at Arthur Davies where Arrows coronation was held at the end of their 3-1 away victory over Indeni.

Fred Tshimenga put the champions ahead in the 7th minute but Indeni pulled one back in the 27th minute through Emmanuel Kabole.

Banda scored his 16th goal of the season in the 48th minute and George Mendu completed the scoring on the hour mark.

Arrows ended the season on 70 points, seven points ahead of outgoing champions Zesco who beat Zanaco 1-0 thanks to an Adrian Chama goal scored on the stroke of halftime.

Third placed Green Eagles drew 0-0 with Forest Rangers to end the season on 57 points, five points more than Nkana.

Meanwhile, the top four now wait to know their continental fate with speculation that Zambia has lost two slots and would only see Red Arrows and Zesco United play in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup respectively.



FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 34

08/05/2022

Indeni 1-Red Arrows 3

Chambishi 2-Kabwe Warriors 2

Prison Leopards 0-Kafue Celtic 0

Green Eagles 0-Forest Rangers 0

Konkola Blades 2-Buildcon 2

Zesco United 1-Zanaco 0

Green Buffaloes 1-Power Dynamos 3

Kansanshi Dynamos 0-Nkwazi 0

Nkana 2-Lusaka Dynamos 1