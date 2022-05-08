9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 8, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

FAZ unveils over K200m budget for 2022

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News FAZ unveils over K200m budget for 2022
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has disclosed its budget of more than K200 million for the year 2022.

And an international auditing company, AMG Global, has passed the FAZ books of accounts during a report from the auditors.

ZANIS reports that speaking when he presented the budget, Football House Head of Finance, Owens Buntele, said the projected expenditure for 2022 was K214 million.

He said the bulk of the support will come from FIFA, which will provide 21 percent of the support while the KoPa brand will provide the next discernible source of income.

Buntele said FAZ targeted to raise K48 million from KoPa merchandise sales that hopefully could capture one percent of the Zambian population.

He said the other support was expected to come from sponsors such as SuperSport, mobile network provider MTN, ABSA Bank, TopStar and UEFA.

Buntele disclosed that the projected surplus will amount to K1.3 million.

He also announced that FAZ will aggressively pursue other income generating avenues in the next financial year.

Buntele said part of the targeted areas of expenditure are 22 percent for infrastructure, 15 percent lower leagues, 11 percent Zambia Premier League and 10 percent senior men’s national team.

Previous articleVedanta Promises $1 billion investment, $220 million for Suppliers and 20% Salary hike across the board on return to KCM

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

FAZ unveils over K200m budget for 2022

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has disclosed its budget of more than K200 million for the year 2022. ...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

New Dawn administration to work with Church in fostering development– President Hichilema

General News Chief Editor - 4
President Hakainde Hichilema says the New Dawn government in its entirety will work with the Catholic Church in serving the people in various ways...
Read more

Children issues such as poverty, child labour, unwanted pregnancies, early marriages and illiteracy to be addressed

General News Chief Editor - 4
Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary, Kangwa Chileshe says government remains committed to addressing the challenges that impede on the development of...
Read more

Don not to be silenced by gifts from people in power, Pope’s envoy tells new Monze Bishop

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Pope’s envoy in Zambia Archbishop Gianfranco Gallone has told newly consecrated Bishop of Monze Raphael Mweempwa not to be silenced by gifts from...
Read more

Alexander Chikwanda laid to rest

General News Chief Editor - 10
Former Minister of Finance , Alexander Chikwanda has been put to rest today at Leopards Hills Memorial Park in Lusaka. The burial ceremony was...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.