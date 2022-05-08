The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has disclosed its budget of more than K200 million for the year 2022.

And an international auditing company, AMG Global, has passed the FAZ books of accounts during a report from the auditors.

ZANIS reports that speaking when he presented the budget, Football House Head of Finance, Owens Buntele, said the projected expenditure for 2022 was K214 million.

He said the bulk of the support will come from FIFA, which will provide 21 percent of the support while the KoPa brand will provide the next discernible source of income.

Buntele said FAZ targeted to raise K48 million from KoPa merchandise sales that hopefully could capture one percent of the Zambian population.

He said the other support was expected to come from sponsors such as SuperSport, mobile network provider MTN, ABSA Bank, TopStar and UEFA.

Buntele disclosed that the projected surplus will amount to K1.3 million.

He also announced that FAZ will aggressively pursue other income generating avenues in the next financial year.

Buntele said part of the targeted areas of expenditure are 22 percent for infrastructure, 15 percent lower leagues, 11 percent Zambia Premier League and 10 percent senior men’s national team.