9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 8, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Nchanga Coach Tembo Hails “Bravo” Promotion

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Nchanga Coach Tembo Hails "Bravo" Promotion
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Coach Robert Tembo has hailed Nchanga Rangers promotion back to the FAZ Super Division.

Brave Rangers are celebrating after winning promotion back to the top league following a 3-1 away win at Kabwe Youth on Saturday on the final day of the season.

Brave Rangers are back in the big league after suffering demotion in 2018.

In a post match interview, Tembo, who was hired by Nchanga at the start of the season, saluted players and sponsors for their efforts.

“Finally, we have bounced back to the Super League after some years of playing in the lower ranks. It’s been an awesome journey and credit goes to the players for the hard work they put in thoughout the season,” Tembo said.

“To our sponsors, we celebrate this achievement together for everything you put into motivate the boys to play their lungs out,” he said.

Tembo last season guided Kafue Celtic to Super Division promotion.

“We managed to do this with Kafue Celtic; now we have done it with a big team like Nchanga Rangers. It is very nice for me and my family.When I came here, I just wanted to help. We have managed to do that and we have to look to next season,” he said.

Nchanga finished fourth in Division One with 59 points three ahead of Mighty Mufulira Wanderers who have missed out on promotion.

Previous articleNgonga Brace Confirms Nkana’s Fourth Place Finish

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Nchanga Coach Tembo Hails “Bravo” Promotion

Coach Robert Tembo has hailed Nchanga Rangers promotion back to the FAZ Super Division. Brave Rangers are celebrating after winning...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Ngonga Brace Confirms Nkana’s Fourth Place Finish

Sports sports - 0
Nkana beat demoted Lusaka Dynamos 2-1 at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe to finish fourth to put to rest what has been a see-saw 2021/2022...
Read more

Brave Nchanga Pip Mighty to Super Division Promotion

Sports sports - 1
Nchanga Rangers have secured promotion back to the FAZ Super Division on the final day of the 2021/22 season following a 3-1 away win...
Read more

FAZ AGM Set For Saturday

Sports sports - 1
All is set for Saturday’s Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) annual general meeting to be held in Lusaka. FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala has confirmed that...
Read more

Zesco United Striker Winston Kalengo Set To Retire

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba has disclosed that Winston Kalengo is retiring and has also given the strongest indication that Kenyan forward Vincent...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.