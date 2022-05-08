Coach Robert Tembo has hailed Nchanga Rangers promotion back to the FAZ Super Division.

Brave Rangers are celebrating after winning promotion back to the top league following a 3-1 away win at Kabwe Youth on Saturday on the final day of the season.

Brave Rangers are back in the big league after suffering demotion in 2018.

In a post match interview, Tembo, who was hired by Nchanga at the start of the season, saluted players and sponsors for their efforts.

“Finally, we have bounced back to the Super League after some years of playing in the lower ranks. It’s been an awesome journey and credit goes to the players for the hard work they put in thoughout the season,” Tembo said.

“To our sponsors, we celebrate this achievement together for everything you put into motivate the boys to play their lungs out,” he said.

Tembo last season guided Kafue Celtic to Super Division promotion.

“We managed to do this with Kafue Celtic; now we have done it with a big team like Nchanga Rangers. It is very nice for me and my family.When I came here, I just wanted to help. We have managed to do that and we have to look to next season,” he said.

Nchanga finished fourth in Division One with 59 points three ahead of Mighty Mufulira Wanderers who have missed out on promotion.