9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, May 8, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Vedanta Promises $1 billion investment, $220 million for Suppliers and 20% Salary hike across the board on return to KCM

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Vedanta Promises $1 billion investment, $220 million for Suppliers and 20%...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Vedanta Resources Limited, the company that used to run Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has said that it was allowed to resume
running the mine again, it is committed to investing a USD 1 billion towards capital mine development and other infrastructure to increase KCM’s integrated production from the current 50kt to 100kt per annum, and a further potential increase to 200ktpa in the medium-term.

In a letter addressed to President Hakainde Hichilema, Finance Minister Situmebeko Musokotwane and a number of other stakeholders including the Mine Workers Union of Zambia by the Group CEO, Sunil Duggal , the company said further said that it commits that upon return it shall implement a 20% salary the increase across the board and a one-off payment of K2 500 within 3 months of the return that after the technical forensic audit of KCM has been completed, and that it shall again review the workers’ conditions of service to ascertain whether there could be room for further adjustments.

The company also proposed to support hospitals, clinics, and schools, provide scholarships, and livestock, and promote youth development programs, training and sports development including football sponsorship, adding that these programmes shall be established by a Special Purpose Community Trust which will be managed jointly by the mine and community.

Vedanta also said that it is committed to paying KCM suppliers (specifically small suppliers) up to USD 220 million which was due as on 21 May 2019 when the Provisional Liquidator was appointed, adding that it is the intention of Vedanta to ensure that Zambian small businesses are prioritised in its supply chain.

The company also said that KCM will put in place a procurement program that, having identified appropriate Zambian small businesses, will avail them with support and medium-term contracts so that they can grow with KCM.

The company concluded in the letter by stating that it looked forward to engaging will the Government of Zambia, ZCCM IH and all other relevant stakeholders on the conditions of Vedanta’s return to KCM.

Previous articleIn Crosshairs … On President Hakainde Hichilema’s Dalliance with America

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Vedanta Promises $1 billion investment, $220 million for Suppliers and 20% Salary hike across the board on return to KCM

Vedanta Resources Limited, the company that used to run Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) has said that it was allowed...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Hichilema expected to participate in Mining Indaba in South Africa

Headlines Chief Editor - 25
President Hakainde Hichilema will this week be attending the Mining Indaba scheduled to take place from May 8th to 11th , 2022 in...
Read more

Prof. Annie Sikwibele to act as UNZA Vice Chancellor

Headlines Chief Editor - 24
Education Minister Douglas Siakalima has recommended the appointment of Professor Annie Sikwibele as Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Zambia. Mr Siakalima has also...
Read more

President Hakainde Hichilema Fires High Court judge Joshua Banda for mischievous behavior

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
President Hakainde Hichilema has fired High Court judge Joshua Banda for mischievous behaviour in the execution of his mandate. The President has also suspended judge...
Read more

President Hichilema appoints, swears in UPND Chairman Steven Katuka as High Commissioner to Namibia

Headlines Chief Editor - 20
President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed and sworn in five envoys into the foreign service among them UPND National Chairman Steven Katuka as High Commissioner...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.