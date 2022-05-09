Konkola Copper Mines has announced that Lawyer Celine Meena Nair has taken over the role of Provisional Liquidator of the mining giant.

This follows her recent appointment as acting Official Receiver of the Republic of Zambia. Ms Nair has assumed all functions relating to the office of the KCM Provisional Liquidator.

This is according to a statement issued by KCM acting Chief Executive Officer Enock Mponda.

At the time of her appointment, Ms Nair was Principle Legal Officer-International Law and Agteemht at the Ministry of Justice.

Below is the full statement

