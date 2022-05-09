Konkola Copper Mines has announced that Lawyer Celine Meena Nair has taken over the role of Provisional Liquidator of the mining giant.
This follows her recent appointment as acting Official Receiver of the Republic of Zambia. Ms Nair has assumed all functions relating to the office of the KCM Provisional Liquidator.
This is according to a statement issued by KCM acting Chief Executive Officer Enock Mponda.
At the time of her appointment, Ms Nair was Principle Legal Officer-International Law and Agteemht at the Ministry of Justice.
Celine Nair takes over role of KCM Provisional Liquidator
For any clarifications, call KCM Corporate Affairs General Manager Shapi Shachinda on +260978 871958.
Issued by Enock Mponda
Acting Chief Executive Officer – KCM
Is she Zambian?
Kkkk! It’s fitting pieces of the jigsaw puzzle, one piece after the other. Soon we’ll have a clear picture of what’s happening
Better than that thief milingo.
Jigsaw that my seven years old grandson can solve in seconds.
?????…
#plant a tree please!
Is she Zambian is not a smart question. We should only care whether she is competent and will act in Zambia’s interests. As far as we know ECL is Zambian bone and blood. How did that work out for you?
“It doesn’t matter whether a cat is black or white, as long as it catches mice.”
>>> Deng Xiaoping
WHAT DIFFERENCE DOES IT MAKE WHETHER SHE IS ZAMBIAN OR NOT
HONESTY AND ACCOUNTABILTY AND TRANSPARENCY IS ALL THAT IS REQUIRED
LETS NOT GET PETTY ABOUT THIS