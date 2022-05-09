9.5 C
Celine Nair takes over role of KCM Provisional Liquidator

Konkola Copper Mines has announced that Lawyer Celine Meena Nair has taken over the role of Provisional Liquidator of the mining giant.

This follows her recent appointment as acting Official Receiver of the Republic of Zambia. Ms Nair has assumed all functions relating to the office of the KCM Provisional Liquidator.

This is according to a statement issued by KCM acting Chief Executive Officer Enock Mponda.

At the time of her appointment, Ms Nair was Principle Legal Officer-International Law and Agteemht at the Ministry of Justice.

Below is the full statement

CHINGOLA, 9th May 2022: I wish to inform the public that Ms Celine Meena Nair has taken over the role of Provisional Liquidator (PL) of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) following her recent appointment as acting Official Receiver of the Republic of Zambia.

Ms Nair has assumed all functions relating to the office of the KCM Provisional Liquidator.

For any clarifications, call KCM Corporate Affairs General Manager Shapi Shachinda on +260978 871958.

Issued by Enock Mponda

Acting Chief Executive Officer – KCM

7 COMMENTS

  2. Kkkk! It’s fitting pieces of the jigsaw puzzle, one piece after the other. Soon we’ll have a clear picture of what’s happening

    2

  6. Is she Zambian is not a smart question. We should only care whether she is competent and will act in Zambia’s interests. As far as we know ECL is Zambian bone and blood. How did that work out for you?

    “It doesn’t matter whether a cat is black or white, as long as it catches mice.”
    >>> Deng Xiaoping

    1

  7. WHAT DIFFERENCE DOES IT MAKE WHETHER SHE IS ZAMBIAN OR NOT
    HONESTY AND ACCOUNTABILTY AND TRANSPARENCY IS ALL THAT IS REQUIRED
    LETS NOT GET PETTY ABOUT THIS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

