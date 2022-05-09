9.5 C
Monday, May 9, 2022
Government calls for strong partnership in aviation sector

Minister of Transport and Logistics, Frank Tayali has called for enhanced collaboration among stakeholders in addressing challenges in the aviation sector.

Mr. Tayali says despite passenger and air traffic estimated to grow by 5. 3 percent over the next 20 years, the growth will come with its own challenges.

He noted that the gains the industry will achieve on the African continent will also come with challenges hence the need for strong partnerships with different players to address such issues.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Tayali said this when he graced the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) Africa Operations and Safety Workshop in Lusaka today.

“These challenges require our collaborative effort and strong partnership as regulators, manufacturers, operators, and service providers as well as Government, if there is to be any progress in addressing the challenges,” he said.

He further said government attaches great importance to the role that aviation plays to the overall economic development of Zambia and the continent at large.

Mr. Tayali said the positive contribution of the industry to the economy can only be realised when aviation is conducted in a safe, sustainable and collaborating environment.

And Mr. Tayali commended CANSO for its efforts in promoting civil aviation in Africa.

“Zambia is particularly encouraged by the tremendous efforts being made by CANSO, it is through you that Zambia and other African countries are meeting international obligations and implementing ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPS), as well as addressing civil aviation system challenges through active cooperation,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) Acting Managing Director, Maggie Kaunda said the Corporation’s membership is beneficial.

Mrs Kaunda said hosting the meeting will ensure that the Corporation and the country as a whole are in line with International Civil Aviation Organization’s initiative of assisting states in implementing Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPS) in as far as the safe and sustainable aviation operations are concerned.

And Zambia Civil Aviation Authority (ZCAA) Director General, Gabriel Lesa affirmed his institution’s commitment towards enhancing safety in the aviation sector.

The four day event under the theme: “Beyond the Pandemic, Collaborating for Safe and Sustainable Operations, has drawn participation of delegates from Africa, North America and Europe.

