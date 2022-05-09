Zambia has continued to record a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases recorded every day across the country.

In the last 24 hours, 27 new cases were recorded out of 1,268 tests conducted.

The Ministry of Health, in its daily Covid-19 update, disclosed that six new cases were recorded in Lusaka, five in Central, Six in Copperbelt, four in Luapula, two in North-Western and four in Southern Provinces.

The Ministry also disclosed that 96 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries since the pandemic broke out in Zambia in March 2020, to 315,672.

2,479,135 people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. A total of 1,403,325 have received their first dose and 120,239 have received their booster shot cumulatively.

And 267,532 children between the ages of 12 and 17 have received their first dose while 40,988 have received their second dose.

There was no Covid-19 death recorded in the last 24 hours. Since March 2020, a total of 3,982 deaths have been recorded in Zambia.

Of these deaths, 2,855 were as a result of confirmed Covid-19 cases while 1,127 were Covid-19 associated deaths.

Meanwhile, Over 47,000 Luanshya residents earmarked for Covid-19 vaccination

Luanshya, May 8, 2002, ZANIS—Luanshya district has targeted to vaccinate 47,077 people against Covid-19 in ten days in order to attain the 70 percent threshold of the eligible population.

Luanshya District Commissioner, Oncemore Ng’onomo, has disclosed that the district was far from attaining the 70 percent safety zone and has so far vaccinated only 34 percent of the total population.

Mr. Ng’onomo said this during a stakeholders’ meeting on the relaunch of the forthcoming district new push to drive the 2022 Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

“As we relaunch the vaccination drive campaign, we should know that as Luanshya district, we are still far away from being in a safety zone and reaching the targeted threshold of 70 percent population vaccination,” he said.

He said there was therefore a need for all stakeholders to strive to attain the target population to protect people from the spread of the Covid-19.

“This can be attainable if we all work together,” Mr. Ng’onomo said.

He explained that the government was concerned with the safety and health of its citizens hence the relaunch of the vaccination campaign.

Mr. Ng’onomo said the relaunch aims at promoting the health of the productive population by reaching all citizens.

He added that the safety and health of citizens was cardinal in attaining economic growth.

He has since called on all stakeholders to support and accept the Covid-19 vaccination campaign relaunch.

“I urged all eligible residents above the age of 12 years to turn up in numbers and receive the Covid-19 vaccination to protect the nation from the disease burden. Further I want to encourage you not to listen to myths and misconceptions surrounding the Covid-19 vaccination as it is well intended just like any other vaccinations like polio and others,” he added.

At the same occasion, Luanshya District Medical Director, John Kamalamba, attributed the poor turn out for Covid-19 vaccination to non-acceptance of the vaccination by the many people.

Dr. Kamalamba explained that the last vaccination campaign in Luanshya was launched in April last year but exactly a year down the line, only 34 percent of the population has been vaccinated.

He said this has left a deficit of 36 percent to meet the targeted threshold.

He further disclosed that out of 91,558 total eligible population, only 44,450 had been vaccinated to date, leaving a shortfall of 47,077 people targeted to be vaccinated in the next campaign.

Dr. Kamalamba said his office would work with the Ministry of Information and Media through the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) to create awareness of the vaccination campaign prior to the launch.

Government has relaunched the Covid-19 vaccination campaign and the vaccination exercise will commence on 14th and end on 24th May, 2022.

The meeting was attended by key government departments, civil society, the church and representatives from markets and bus stations.