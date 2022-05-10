9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Netball :Kansanshi Wins Labour Day Tournament

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Netball :Kansanshi Wins Labour Day Tournament
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kansanshi Foundation scooped the Copperbelt Netball Association Labour Day tournament staged over the weekend at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Kansanshi triumphed at the competition played on round robin with nine points two ahead of Police side Kamfinsa Blue Eagles, who finished second.

In selected games, Kansanshi beat Kitwe Rifles 15-9 and later edged Kamfinsa Blue Eagles 18- 10.

Meanwhile, Chiwenzi finished third on six points followed by Community Queens and Kitwe who had four and three points respectively.

Copperbelt Netball Association Labour Day Tournament Selected Results
07/05/2022

Kitwe Rifles 8-Community Queens 11

Chiwenzi 13-Kansanshi Foundation 8

Kamfinsa Blue Eagles 11-Chiwenzi 4

Kansanshi Foundation 15-Kitwe Rifles 9

Kamfinsa Blue Eagles 8-Community Queens 8

Chiwenzi 7-Kitwe Rifles 14

Kamfinsa Blue Eagles 10-Kansanshi Foundation 18

Community Queens 7-Chiwenzi 10

Kitwe Rifles 8 Kamfinsa Blue Eagles 10

Final Standing
1 – Kansanshi Foundation 9 Points

2 – Kamfinsa Blue Eagles 7

3 – Chiwenzi 6

4 – Community Queens. 4

5 – Kitwe Rifles 3

Previous articleZambia Chamber of Mines salutes First Quantum Minerals Plans to double investment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Netball :Kansanshi Wins Labour Day Tournament

Kansanshi Foundation scooped the Copperbelt Netball Association Labour Day tournament staged over the weekend at Arthur Davies Stadium in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PRO’S HIT LIST: Patson and Klings Score, Fashion Shines

Sports sports - 0
Patson Daka, Edward Chilufya scored while Fashion Sakala sparked in Scotland. =SOUTH AFRICA -Kaizer Chiefs: Forgotten man Lazarus Kambole made a rare appearance for Chiefs on...
Read more

Nchanga Coach Tembo Hails “Bravo” Promotion

Sports sports - 0
Coach Robert Tembo has hailed Nchanga Rangers promotion back to the FAZ Super Division. Brave Rangers are celebrating after winning promotion back to the top...
Read more

Ngonga Brace Confirms Nkana’s Fourth Place Finish

Sports sports - 0
Nkana beat demoted Lusaka Dynamos 2-1 at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe to finish fourth to put to rest what has been a see-saw 2021/2022...
Read more

Brave Nchanga Pip Mighty to Super Division Promotion

Sports sports - 1
Nchanga Rangers have secured promotion back to the FAZ Super Division on the final day of the 2021/22 season following a 3-1 away win...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.