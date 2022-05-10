Kansanshi Foundation scooped the Copperbelt Netball Association Labour Day tournament staged over the weekend at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Kansanshi triumphed at the competition played on round robin with nine points two ahead of Police side Kamfinsa Blue Eagles, who finished second.

In selected games, Kansanshi beat Kitwe Rifles 15-9 and later edged Kamfinsa Blue Eagles 18- 10.

Meanwhile, Chiwenzi finished third on six points followed by Community Queens and Kitwe who had four and three points respectively.

Copperbelt Netball Association Labour Day Tournament Selected Results

07/05/2022

Kitwe Rifles 8-Community Queens 11

Chiwenzi 13-Kansanshi Foundation 8

Kamfinsa Blue Eagles 11-Chiwenzi 4

Kansanshi Foundation 15-Kitwe Rifles 9

Kamfinsa Blue Eagles 8-Community Queens 8

Chiwenzi 7-Kitwe Rifles 14

Kamfinsa Blue Eagles 10-Kansanshi Foundation 18

Community Queens 7-Chiwenzi 10

Kitwe Rifles 8 Kamfinsa Blue Eagles 10

Final Standing

1 – Kansanshi Foundation 9 Points

2 – Kamfinsa Blue Eagles 7

3 – Chiwenzi 6

4 – Community Queens. 4

5 – Kitwe Rifles 3