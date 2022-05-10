The Anti Corruption Commission has dispatched a number of officers to Kigali, Rwanda to investigate some properties believed to belong to former President Edgar Lungu.

PF Chairman for Information Raphael Nakachinda revealed that the ACC officers arrived in Rwanda last week with the aim of finding some properties they believe belongs to Mr. Lungu.

Mr. Nakachinda claimed that the officers are on a mere fishing expedition and will not find anything that will incriminate President Lungu.

He said President Hakainde Hichilema has been on a desperate attempt to link President Lungu to any criminality since he left office last year.

Mr. Nakachinda was speaking during a special programme on Hot FM on Monday.

“The President wants to dismantle the PF at whatever cost. He is using the so called fight against corruption to kill the PF. As we speak right now, he has sent officers to Rwanda on false claims that President Lungu has properties there,” Mr. Nakachinda said.

Hr stated that the ACC officers are aware that there will be nothing they will find in Rwanda.

He added, “the officers know that there is nothing in Rwanda but they know that they are dealing with a very emotional President who makes reactive actions and they are taking him for granted to make their own allowances and this is why they have travelled, it’s just for allowances.