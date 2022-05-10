Lusaka Province Minister, Sheal Mulyata has called for a stop in the transmission of Cholera as a matter of urgency.

Mrs Mulyata said this when she addressed a virtual meeting for Epidemic Preparedness, Prevention Control and Mitigation Committee that communicable diseases can cause untold misery through sickness and death if proper measures are not put in place.

She noted that the province has been hit by Cholera in areas such as Mtendere, East, Chilanga Middle West, Kabangwe and Matero.

Mrs Mulyata disclosed that the Cholera outbreak is being contained as the province has not recorded a case in the last six days.

The Minister noted that cumulatively, 21 people were admitted and discharged from the various cholera centres that were set up.

Mrs Mulyata thanked the committee and the health workers under the multi-sectoral response for containing the cholera epidemic.

She said the Ministry of Health working with the Local Authority, Lusaka Water and Sanitation Company, and the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) have mounted an effective response to curb the spread of the Cholera outbreak.

The team has put in place an active case search, disinfecting risk premises, sanitary facilities, and surroundings, distribution of chlorine for home use, water quality monitoring and health education.

Mr Mulyata said supplying clean water to the affected communities using water bowsers and tanks is the strategy being used to halt the spread of the epidemic.

She disclosed that an oral Cholera vaccination campaign has been conducted in Chilanga Middle West and Mtendere East.

The Minister noted that so far 19,548 people have been vaccinated with dose one oral cholera vaccine and the second dose will be given this week.

The Cholera outbreak in Lusaka is the first since the 2017/2018 outbreak which even claimed many lives.

Mrs Mulyata pointed out that government will continue to provide the necessary support to improve the health of its citizens.