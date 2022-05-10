Western Province Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta has advised newly installed Mongu Mayor Nyambe Muyumbana and his council to improve service delivery so that citizens can realise their dream for improved quality of life through the development of sustainable social services and infrastructure.

Mr Muyumbana of the ruling UPND was installed last week at Mongu Council Offices following his recent victory in the mayoral election.

Mr Mbangweta said Mongu Council has a huge responsibility and will be required to work with the sub-structures at the ward level to foster development.

He said the Mongu Mayor’s office is expected to engage the stakeholders and community to be partners in development.

Mr Mbangweta further urged Mr Muyumbana and Mongu councillors to work together and continue reading and familiarise themselves with the UPND manifesto as it gives the general direction the government is taking on local government in Zambia.

He said the manifesto of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) has placed emphasis on decentralising governance to push service delivery down to the local level and provide wide scope for community action in holding government service providers accountable.

“The people of Mongu have voted for you because they would like the local authority that you will lead to step up on service delivery so that they can realise their dream for improved quality of life through the development of sustainable social services and infrastructure with the active participation of all stakeholders in the district. Your office is expected to engage the stakeholders and community to be partners in development. The government alone, or indeed the local authority alone cannot manage to develop the district. Your worship, in engaging the stakeholders, takes advantage of the enabling atmosphere created by the government through the use of the public-private partnership (ppp) in developing some infrastructure in your town. I am aware that your council has in the past made efforts to embark on ppp projects for infrastructure developments. I urge you to continue active engagement with the private sector in the development of Mongu,” Mr. Mbangweta said.

“I am sure you are aware that the UPND manifesto has placed emphasis on decentralising governance to push service delivery down to the local level and provide wide scope for community action in holding government service providers accountable. The UPND government is therefore committed to actualising the national aspirations for a decentralised governance system. The formation of ward development committees (wdcs) in all wards is an example of the implementation of the decentralisation policy. Your council has a huge responsibility and will be required to work with the sub-structures at the ward level. We want to implore you to ensure that your council coordinates the utilisation of CDF properly in consultation with local mp and other councillors in order to achieve its intended purpose,” he said.

Mr. Mbangweta added:”You are privileged to come at a time when your council has received a total of K14 million for both constituencies, i.e. Mongu central and Nalikwanda. This money will bring about massive development in the district. The next disbursement is due shortly. Please provide leadership to ensure that the funds are utilised quickly without any bureaucratic impediments. What we want to see is execution of projects and not money sitting in the bank. That is not the intention.I urge you and the councillors to work together and continue reading and familiarize yourselves with the UPND manifesto as it gives the general direction the government is taking on local government in Zambia. I wish to also appeal to Mongu residents to honour their obligations to the council by paying levies timely and consistently so that the council can continue to provide quality services to our communities.”