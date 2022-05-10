Minister of Water Development and Sanitation, Mike Mposha has commended the European Union (EU) for the financial and technical support it has continued to render to Zambia.

Mr. Mposha said the EU has continued to be a strategic development partner in the many sectors of the economy such as health, energy, agriculture and climate change among others.

The minister said this during the European Union Day celebrations in Lusaka yesterday.

He further stated that government greatly values the relations that it shares with the EU at bilateral and multilateral levels.

“This support will go a long way in supplementing efforts of the government to implement its national development agenda as envisaged in the country’s vision 2030,” he said.

And Mr. Mposha noted that climate change has continued to be on the agenda of various international fora, due to its devastating impact on agriculture and energy which affects economic development.

”The effects of rising temperature, inconsistent rain patterns as well as flooding and droughts have become a harsh reality especially on economies which are mostly agriculture driven and heavily dependent on rainfall,’’ he stated.

Mr. Mposha said climate change remains a serious challenge which requires global solidarity and concerted efforts of the international community to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

He stated that government remains committed to working closely with the international community, including the EU to combat climate change while seeking practical and cost effective measures to mitigate the negative effects of the scourge.

Mr. Mposha further said Zambia seeks to implement the provision of the Paris Agreement which calls for all countries to reduce the carbon emission levels through the use of clean energy such as solar wind and hydro power among others.

He further applauded EU’s contribution of the green climate fund which is assisting developing countries like Zambia mitigate the scourge.

And speaking at the same event, European Union (EU) Ambassador to Zambia, Jacek Jankowski, has condemned the on-going Russia’s attacks and unjustified brutal military aggression against Ukraine.

Mr. Jankowski said it is saddening that Russian attacks on Ukraine have continued claiming many lives of innocent people in that country.