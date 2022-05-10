President Hakainde Hichilema today held a meeting with his South Africa’s counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa to find common grounds for harnessing development in rich mineral resource countries.

President Hichilema also held several private engagements with key stakeholders in the mining and financial sectors to stir investments into the country’s economic growth.

Key to this was to woo investments in the mining and supporting sectors such as energy, infrastructure, logistics and manufacturing with an aim of boosting Zambia’s economy.

Other key stakeholders that the Head of State met were Stanbic Bank and Standard Bank of South Africa, Standard Chartered Bank, the Extractive Industry Transparency International (EITI) among others.

The Head of State also had time to discuss Zambia’s investment opportunities to Xcalibur Metaphysics, Anglo American Chief Executive Officer and Rio Tinto.

President Hichilema said he will continue to attract investment opportunities to rekindle economic growth and job creation for the Zambian people.

And speaking after he met President Hichilema, EITI Executive Director Mark Robinson described his interaction as successful.

Mr Robinson said among the issues that was discussed was how the EITI can align with Government priorities in the mining sector.

He noted that it was gratifying that the government has shown commitment to remove barriers that affect investment in its natural resources.

“We want to work with the Government in having proper registered documents that clearly spell out who should benefit from the mines,” he said.