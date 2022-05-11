Eastern Province Patriotic Front senior officials have differed over their views on whether the forthcoming party convention must take place.

While PF Provincial Information and Publicity Secretary, William Phiri, wants the convention not to go ahead in June, the Provincial Chairperson Andrew Lubusha is for the view that the June convention must go ahead.

In a statement to ZANIS, Mr Phiri said the party should consider postponing the party convention that is due to take place in June to allow time to deal.

Mr Phiri also wants the rebranding process that the party has embarked on to achieve the desired results.

He said the different factions that have emerged so far may cause mayhem at the convention and disturb the activities of the party.

Mr Phiri further mentioned that the party cannot afford to elect some leaders into sensitive positions when they are facing allegations of corruption.

“The party cannot afford to elect some leaders into sensitive positions when they are facing very serious allegations of corruption otherwise the rebranding process won’t have any meaning at all,” he said.

The Eastern Province Information and Publicity Secretary insisted that the party should consider postponing the convention and concentrate on strengthening the lower structures and preach the message of unity and hard work.

He warned that the party risks going into oblivion if the rebranding process is not well handled.

But when contacted for a comment, Eastern Province PF Provincial Chairperson, Andrew Lubusha said what Mr Phiri said was not the position of the party in the province but his personal opinion.

Mr Lubusha said his Provincial Information and Publicity Secretary issued the statement without blessings from the party leadership hence it should be taken as his personal opinion.