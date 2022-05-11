Opposition Leadership Movement President Dr. Richard Silumbe has challenged the United Party for National Development (UPND) Government to fix the local economy as it promised prior to the August, 2021 General Elections.

President Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling UPND promised to fix the local economy when in opposition starting with the local currency the Kwacha.

Dr. Silumbe said the New Dawn Government should talk less and put up practical measures aimed at recovering, repairing and rebuilding the national economy.

The Educationalist said the government should shift attention away from speeches at the ongoing Mining Indaba in Cape Town, South Africa, to fix the economy as promised during election campaigns.

Dr. Silumbe said the people of Zambia want to see the government put in place policies that will benefit the youthful generation of the country.

He charged that scores of the youths are not productive coupled with less jobs and inadequate business opportunities in all the 10 provinces.

“Away from the Mining Indaba speeches, the Government should fix the economy as promised. Talk less to recover, repair and rebuild the economy of Zambia by putting in place policies that will benefit the youthful generation of Zambia. Today, the Government is busy talking well. 90% of the youths are not productive with fewer jobs and no business opportunities in all the 10 provinces,” Dr. Silumbe said.

“We had heard: Bally will fix the economy. Economic recovery plan provincial expo until today, we seem not to find the answer to challenges facing our people. All these plans are not working as we are talking all the time with no action,” he said.

He said the Leadership Movement was not seeing a better Zambia that has been envisioned for many years.

Dr. Silumbe said the Leadership Movement is suggesting that Zambia holds a national indaba on economic recovery plans.

“Leadership Movement demand for a national indaba on Zambia’s economic recovery plan. LM believes Zambia belongs to Zambians and only Zambians will develop Zambia. As Leaders, let’s find local solutions to our problems. From the Leadership Movement-LM perspective, we are not seeing a better Zambia that we imagined, we need serious advocacy to have a Zambia that is sustainable,” he said.

Dr. Silumbe added that Zambians should run mining companies and help the nation to fully benefit from its minerals.

“Enough is enough; Zambians should benefit from the mining sector and we need to run our mines,” Dr. Silumbe added.

Meanwhile, the Leadership Movement has announced that its leader Dr. Richard Silumbe, who is an educationalist, will this second term of 2022 extend his Education Support to 13 community schools in Lusaka, Kafue, Kabwe, Kapiri, Serenje, Mongu, Mkushi, Kitwe, Mazabuka, Choma, Monze Livingstone and Chipata.

Dr. Silumbe has been supporting communities’ schools, youths and women cooperatives in selected parts of the country that include Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces.

“Leadership Movement-LM believes that every child everywhere, has a right to better education. A vast majority of Community schools are in poor state with school buildings that are falling apart, no clean running water, and basic materials such as desks, chalk, boards, teaching and learning materials etc,” said party spokesperson Tatila Tatila.

Mr. Tatila added:”Dr Silumbe dreams of Zambia were the poorest and most vulnerable children of Zambia to access quality education. As a party, we call on the Government to consider community schools in its CDF empowerment programs and we call on the Ministry of education to train community school volunteers in education more often through orientations.”