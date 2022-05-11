The Zambia Police Service Commission has said the government is in the process of reviewing the Zambia Police Act of 1996.

Commission Chairperson, Peter Machungwa, said once the Zambia Police Act is reviewed and repealed, it will be aligned to the Constitution Amendment Act of 2016, the revised national decentralization policy and other written laws

Dr. Machungwa was speaking in Livingstone today when he addressed uniformed personnel from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The meeting was held to establish the human resource management committees in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Dr. Machungwa pointed out that the establishment of the committee in provinces is aimed at empowering them to deal with outstanding human resource cases.

He has since warned that should the established committee misconduct itself, the commission will not hesitate to withdraw the delegated functions in accordance with the law.