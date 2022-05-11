9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government is reviewing Zambia Police Act of 1996-Peter Machungwa

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Government is reviewing Zambia Police Act of 1996-Peter Machungwa
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia Police Service Commission has said the government is in the process of reviewing the Zambia Police Act of 1996.

Commission Chairperson, Peter Machungwa, said once the Zambia Police Act is reviewed and repealed, it will be aligned to the Constitution Amendment Act of 2016, the revised national decentralization policy and other written laws

Dr. Machungwa was speaking in Livingstone today when he addressed uniformed personnel from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The meeting was held to establish the human resource management committees in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Dr. Machungwa pointed out that the establishment of the committee in provinces is aimed at empowering them to deal with outstanding human resource cases.

He has since warned that should the established committee misconduct itself, the commission will not hesitate to withdraw the delegated functions in accordance with the law.

Previous articleFix the Local Economy as promised prior to 2021 Elections, UPND told

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government is reviewing Zambia Police Act of 1996-Peter Machungwa

The Zambia Police Service Commission has said the government is in the process of reviewing the Zambia Police Act...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government seeks Green Climate Funds to implement a climate change project

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Government says it has sought the Green Climate Funds to implement a readiness project aiming at enhancing climate change planning. Central Province Permanent Secretary...
Read more

Government should take a lead in supporting science communication relating to investigative journalism

General News Chief Editor - 2
An NGO called Dziwa Science and Technology Trust has called on the government to take a lead in supporting science communication relating to investigative...
Read more

COMESA urged to utilise Court of Justice

General News Chief Editor - 2
Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Court of Justice president, Lombe Chibesakunda, has urged member states to make use of the regional...
Read more

Mike Mposha commends the EU for the financial and technical support

General News Chief Editor - 2
Minister of Water Development and Sanitation, Mike Mposha has commended the European Union (EU) for the financial and technical support it has continued to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.