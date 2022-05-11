9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Zambia U16 Start UEFA Event With Shoot-out Loss

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Zambia U16 Start UEFA Event With Shoot-out Loss
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia Under-16 kicked off their UEFA U16 Development Tournament on Wednesday with a post-match penalties loss to hosts Georgia.

The match ended 1-1 that saw Zambia take a one-nil halftime lead through Emmanuel Mutale in the 45th minute.

Georgia equalized in the 73rd minute through Aleksandre Peikrishvili as the hosts eventually won the tie 4-3 on post-match penalties.

Mutale, Kelvin Phiri and Edward Mwale successfully converted Zambia’s spot-kicks while Elvis Mulenga and Mizhi Mawaya missed their penalties.

Zambia return to action in the four-team event this Friday when they face Azerbaijan.

Saudi Arabia is the four team at the four-nation junior tournament Georgia is hosting from May 10-17 in Rustavi.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema concludes his Mining Indaba Visit in South Africa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Zambia U16 Start UEFA Event With Shoot-out Loss

Zambia Under-16 kicked off their UEFA U16 Development Tournament on Wednesday with a post-match penalties loss to hosts Georgia. The...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Wintson Kalengo Retires After 19-Year Career

Sports sports - 0
Veteran striker Winston Kalengo says he has done everything in his football career and is retiring with a happy heart. The 36-year-old striker has hung...
Read more

Mwepu Reflects on Goal of The Season Award Win

Sports sports - 0
Midfielder Enock Mwepu's season may be over due to injury but the Chipolopolo captain has been duly awarded by Brighton with the 2021/2022 Goal...
Read more

Netball :Kansanshi Wins Labour Day Tournament

Sports sports - 0
Kansanshi Foundation scooped the Copperbelt Netball Association Labour Day tournament staged over the weekend at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe. Kansanshi triumphed at the competition...
Read more

PRO’S HIT LIST: Patson and Klings Score, Fashion Shines

Sports sports - 1
Patson Daka, Edward Chilufya scored while Fashion Sakala sparked in Scotland. =SOUTH AFRICA -Kaizer Chiefs: Forgotten man Lazarus Kambole made a rare appearance for Chiefs on...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.