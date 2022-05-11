Zambia Under-16 kicked off their UEFA U16 Development Tournament on Wednesday with a post-match penalties loss to hosts Georgia.

The match ended 1-1 that saw Zambia take a one-nil halftime lead through Emmanuel Mutale in the 45th minute.

Georgia equalized in the 73rd minute through Aleksandre Peikrishvili as the hosts eventually won the tie 4-3 on post-match penalties.

Mutale, Kelvin Phiri and Edward Mwale successfully converted Zambia’s spot-kicks while Elvis Mulenga and Mizhi Mawaya missed their penalties.

Zambia return to action in the four-team event this Friday when they face Azerbaijan.

Saudi Arabia is the four team at the four-nation junior tournament Georgia is hosting from May 10-17 in Rustavi.