Copperbelt Provincial Minister, Elisha Matambo has urged miming companies operating in Lufwanyama district to respect the Zambian culture and its labour laws.

Mr Matambo said this when he visited Chibuluma mine to familiarise himself with it operations and make a follow up on a matter in which a video went viral on social media showing a Chinese national using vulgar language against his Zambian employees.

The Minister further warned Chibuluma management that government will not condone any form of mistreatment against Zambian workers.

He said the new dawn government has attached great importance to the growth of the mining industry in the area so as to increase the country’s copper production capacity.

Mr. Matambo added that government is also committing itself to ensuring that the investors are provided with conducive working environment.

He said it would be therefore disappointing to continue getting disturbing news regarding bad work conditions in the sector.

Meanwhile Chibuluma mine representative, Hong Mao told the Minister that the matter was addressed by the management after a meeting was held regarding the said video.

She further promised that the Chinese employees will continue to respect the Zambian culture and its labour laws.

Meanwhile Mr Matambo later visited Grizzly Mine Company within Lufwanyama where he encouraged the management to continue fulfilling its corporate social responsibility services.