9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, May 12, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

CB Minister warns Lufwanyama mining firms against disrespecting labour laws

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News CB Minister warns Lufwanyama mining firms against disrespecting labour laws
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Copperbelt Provincial Minister, Elisha Matambo has urged miming companies operating in Lufwanyama district to respect the Zambian culture and its labour laws.

Mr Matambo said this when he visited Chibuluma mine to familiarise himself with it operations and make a follow up on a matter in which a video went viral on social media showing a Chinese national using vulgar language against his Zambian employees.

The Minister further warned Chibuluma management that government will not condone any form of mistreatment against Zambian workers.

He said the new dawn government has attached great importance to the growth of the mining industry in the area so as to increase the country’s copper production capacity.

Mr. Matambo added that government is also committing itself to ensuring that the investors are provided with conducive working environment.

He said it would be therefore disappointing to continue getting disturbing news regarding bad work conditions in the sector.

Meanwhile Chibuluma mine representative, Hong Mao told the Minister that the matter was addressed by the management after a meeting was held regarding the said video.

She further promised that the Chinese employees will continue to respect the Zambian culture and its labour laws.

Meanwhile Mr Matambo later visited Grizzly Mine Company within Lufwanyama where he encouraged the management to continue fulfilling its corporate social responsibility services.

Previous articleGet vaccinated in order to develop resilience – Prof Kasonka

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

CB Minister warns Lufwanyama mining firms against disrespecting labour laws

Copperbelt Provincial Minister, Elisha Matambo has urged miming companies operating in Lufwanyama district to respect the Zambian culture and...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Recommend my arrest if it feels I abused my office, Chanda Kabwe lashes out at Parliamentary Committee

General News Chief Editor - 17
Former Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe has lashed out and dared the public accounts committee to recommend his arrest...
Read more

Government commended for allowing law enforcement agencies to operate independently in fight against corruption

General News Chief Editor - 13
The Institute of Directors of Zambia has commended government for allowing law enforcement agencies to operate independently in the fight against corruption. Institute president, Edward...
Read more

Government is reviewing Zambia Police Act of 1996-Peter Machungwa

General News Chief Editor - 6
The Zambia Police Service Commission has said the government is in the process of reviewing the Zambia Police Act of 1996. Commission Chairperson, Peter...
Read more

Government seeks Green Climate Funds to implement a climate change project

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Government says it has sought the Green Climate Funds to implement a readiness project aiming at enhancing climate change planning. Central Province Permanent Secretary...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.