Thursday, May 12, 2022
General News
Government commended for allowing law enforcement agencies to operate independently in fight against corruption

By Chief Editor
The Institute of Directors of Zambia has commended government for allowing law enforcement agencies to operate independently in the fight against corruption.

Institute president, Edward Kabwe says government’s stance not interfere with the law enforcement entities is a step in the right direction.

Mr. Kabwe said despite pressure from society for those in leadership to interfere with the fight against corruption, Government has allowed the institutions to operate autonomously.

Speaking at a media breakfast in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Kabwe also expressed satisfaction that the current Administration has been adequately empowering institutions charged with the responsibility to handle corruption cases.

He said empowerment of the institutions is key in the fight against the vice.

“We believe the new dawn government has been working on empowering the entities that are supposed to deal with corruption. We are talking about the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Drug Enforcement Commission, the Police and all these others. I think that has been the message from the government that whilst they set the tone, I think the bolts and nuts of fighting corruption has to be through the empowerment of the entities that are supposed to fight corruption,’’ he said.

And Mr. Kabwe called on the Institute’s members not involve themselves in corruption.

“As an institute, one of the things that we preach is accountability, transparency, responsibility and fairness, and fighting corruption sits at the centre of this. We want to extend this pronouncement to our members who are serving in roles of responsibilities that you are our ambassadors in fighting corruption,” he said.

The institute of Directors of Zambia will next month hold its inaugural Annual Corporate Governance Conference and Awards gala in the tourist capital Livingstone.

The event will be held from June 1st to 3rd 2022 under the theme: “Birthing a better future through good corporate governance practices in the New Dawn Era.”

The event is expected to be graced by Minister of Justice, Mulambo Haimbe.

