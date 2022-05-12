9.5 C
Sports
MIDWEEK PROS HITLIST: Fashion Scores But Misses Out on Debut Scottish Title

Here are some selected wraps from Wednesday’s midweek action involving our Chipolopolo stars.

=SCOTLAND
Striker Fashion Sakala came on in the 62nd minute to score his twelfth league goal of the season with an 82md minute header in the outgoing Scottish champions 4-1 home win over Ross County.
But the result was symbolic as Rangers on Wednesday relinquished their hold on the Scottish title a season after yanking it from arch foes Celtic who reclaimed it with a game to spare leaving Fashion and his team mates to settle for second place.
Rangers now focus on the big one on May 18 in Seville, Spain in the UEFA Europa League final against Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.
This will be Rangers first search for European glory since winning the tournaments’ forerunner 1971/1972 UEFA Cup Winners Cup.


=ENGLAND
Striker Patson Daka was an unused substitute for 10th placed Leicester City in Wednesdays 3-0 home win over demoted Norwich


=USA
Defender Aime Mabika missed Inter Miami’s 3-1 home win over USL side Tormenta in the US Open Cup Round of 32 after a two week injury layoff.
But media speculation is he could be back for this Sunday’s big home date against ex-MLS powerhouse DC United.

