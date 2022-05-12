Former Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe has lashed out and dared the public accounts committee to recommend his arrest if it feels he abused his office in the procurement of reusable face masks for 58 districts that were at the risk of the covid-19 pandemic.
During its last sitting, the public accounts committee heard that DMMU received presidential directives to procure reusable facemasks costing k50, 450,850 and did not follow the right procedure to identify the suppliers.
The auditor general’s report revealed that there was no transparency or terms of reference to indicate how suppliers were identified, rendering the procurement of reusable facemasks costing irregular.
And according to the needs assessment conducted by the DMMU, it was supposed to procure 4.2million re-usable face masks, but the unit instead procured 5 million masks representing an over procurement of 845,689.
It is against that background that the PAC summoned the former DMMU national coordinator to appear before it, but he did not avail himself during the last sittings until today.
Appearing before committee yesterday, Mr. Kabwe lashed out at the committee which he felt was interrogating him, further complaining that he was not availed with the queries that were raised by the auditor general and therefore felt he was not in the capacity to respond to some of the questions raised by the committee.
Mr. Kabwe also told the committee that he is ready to pay the price if it is established that the procedure in procuring the facemasks was not followed.
Mr. Kabwe who advised the committee not to interrogate him like he was before the court said, the DMMU in partnership with other stakeholders kept revising the plan to cater for new development.
He explained that the decision to procure the face masks was arrived at with the involvement of all stakeholders, further stating that in the cases were it appeared as though procedure was not followed, this was a matter of emergency and people’s health and lives were at risk as the covid-19 was an foreseen development.
Meanwhile public accounts committee chairperson warren Mwambazi assured Mr. Kabwe that he was not being interrogated and all questions put to him were procedural and in accordance with the set parliamentary guidelines.
Trying to fish for dry fish in the river. The Covid19 period required urgent measures where procedure was only going to be a hindrance. Even in the mines where we respect procedure religiously, there are times when we jump everyone and have the general manager approval….so long there are no under the table dealings.
First of all most of the audit reports from the AG’s office are alarmist and don’t bring out real issues. Those young auditors are just overzealous, just like their boss. Most of them can’t make it in private practice. This Committee has also been turned into a witch-hunt because of the general narrative by the UPND that the PF were thieves. That’s why they’re failing to bring out real issues that can stand in Court. So I’m not surprised by Chanda Kabwe’s challenge because most of their questions are nonsensical. Those that deal with GRZ know that a procurement of that magnitude can’t moved and authorized by one person. Where are the others? They’re now with Gabriel Pollen
One of the suppliers is part of the committee why didn’t he also answer
There goes Deja Vu trying hard to sympathise with crooks again …so what if it was an emergency you still need to the right procedure to identify the suppliers not handpick middlemen who happen to be your collegues and have never supplied before.
I am surprised this boy Kabwe is still walking the streets…the way he abused that office is unbeliveiable, ACC is sleeping…on covid they will hide behind it being emergency, there were contracts in MOH where they all hid behind emergency even supplying panadol.
What is this PAC about? Has it got power to bite or is it just another Kangaroo court just harrasing citizens? I have never heard of any one arrested rising from such sitting. Its no wonder Chanda Kabwe could behave the way he behaved . He was right in in his own way and challenged them to do what is right if they thought so –recommend for his arrest. But funny enough all the PAC members just got annoyed and some lost their tempers. Is this committee necessary or a waste of tax payers money?
Chanda was arrongant…….because he knew the Chairman of PAC was a beneficiary from the supply of face masks.