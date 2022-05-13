9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 13, 2022
type here...
HealthFeature Health
Updated:

Protect infants from being stolen, Lusaka residents implores UTH management

By Support Editor
53 views
0
Health Feature Health Protect infants from being stolen, Lusaka residents implores UTH management
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Residents of Lusaka have added their voice to the call by the family whose ten-day old baby was allegedly stolen by two University Teaching Hospital (UTH) maids to tighten security measures at the facility.
Barbara Mwape said  an interview that management at UTH need to seriously ensure there is tight  security at the hospital so that such an incident never repeats.

Ms Mwape said this is because as the biggest referral hospital in the country, many people depend on  the services of UTH adding that incidents of babies being stolen will instill fear in the citizenry and also questions the credibility of the hospital.

“ What if this is not the first time this is happening at the facility,” she questioned.

Ms. Mwape, however, explained that hospitals and health facilities have responsible and reliable nurses, midwives, and maids who work professionally but sadly the two suspects wanted to act as Good Samaritans in a bad manner.

Emmanuel Zimba of Chilenje in Lusaka said incidents of missing babies will make expectant mothers shun the hospital which he said was dangerous to society.

He called for action to be taken to safeguard infants against being stolen and ensure each infant is correctly matched with its mother or legal guardian.

Mr. Zimba charged that while infants and their mothers are in hospital,  the staff is responsible for their safety no matter where they are located in the facility.

He said government and hospital management should collaborate to protect infants from being stolen as such occurrences have devastating effects on the infant’s family and communities.

Police in Lusaka apprehended four suspects this week in connection with a ten-day old baby that went missing at the University Teaching Hospital-UTH on May 7,2022.

Among the suspects are two UTH maids, whose identity has been withheld.

Previous articleCivil Society Organizations challenged to work with rural community

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature HealthSupport Editor - 0

Protect infants from being stolen, Lusaka residents implores UTH management

Residents of Lusaka have added their voice to the call by the family whose ten-day old baby was allegedly...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

National heart Hospital starts conducting heart surgery

Feature Health Support Editor - 5
  Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Professor Lackson Kasonka has commended the Zambia Japan partnership in conducting successful heart surgery at the...
Read more

Doctors on go slow, nurses plan to join in

Feature Health editor - 35
Resident Doctors last night commenced their go slow after a failed government promise to meet their demands. The Resident Doctors Association of Zambia directed that...
Read more

Government buys masks for Zambian students in Wuhan

Feature Health editor - 33
Government has bought five thousand masks for Zambian students studying in China’s Wuhan Province to protect them from contracting the coronavirus. Zambia’s Ambassador to China...
Read more

Calls for Board of Biosafety Authority to be dissolved after granting permits for imports of GMO’s

Feature Health editor - 29
The African Consumer Union has demanded that the Board of the Biosafety Authority be dissolved as it is a danger a danger to the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.