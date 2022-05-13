9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, May 13, 2022
IDE launched 7.8 million agriculture project in Zambia

By Support Editor
The International Development Enterprise has launched a 7-point 8 million Canadian dollar project dubbed ‘her time to Grow’ as a way of empowering 10 thousand women in Agriculture in Zambia.

Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri says the initiative is welcome as empowering women in the agriculture sector will lead to transformation in the production of agriculture produce.

Mr. Phiri says the International Development Enterprise and its partners should employ strategies that mitigate climate change challenges that the women in agriculture may face.

The Minister said this in a speech read on his behalf by Acting Permanent Secretary John Mulongoti.

He noted that the innovative project will improve the lives of rural smallholder farmers in selected provinces.

Gender Division Permanent Secretary, Mainga Kabika said Government supports all initiatives aimed at empowering women because they have continued to be marginalized.

Meanwhile, IDE Zambia Country Director Sylvester Kalonge said the over 4 years ‘her time to grow’ project which is targeting 25 thousand women will be implemented in Ethiopia, Ghana, and Zambia.

Mr. Kalonge said the project will contribute to food security and use the application of new innovative approaches that accelerate impact for women.

And Permanent Secretary to the Canadian Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic development Arif Viran applauded the Government for the commitment to enhance the contribution of women in economic development.

 

