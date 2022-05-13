President Hakainde Hichilema has directed Local Authorities in the country to improve service delivery.

The President said this shortly after arrival at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola.

President Hichilema said government has restored sanity to the councils by allowing them to collect levies from bus stations and markets unlike in the past.

“Councils you must deliver now, clear the garbage, we dont want to have Cholera. We cannot be having cholera year in and year out,” he said.

The President who is accompanied by Agriculture Minister, Reuben Mutolo, said his government is determined to fight corruption and recover resources that were stolen from the Zambian people.

He added that the fight against corruption is not a tribal matter but rather an exercise aimed at recovering the country’s resources.

President Hichilema has further revealed that his government has started unlocking mines by creating an environment that will enable miners to benefit from minerals.

He said government wants Zambian small scale miners to conduct legal and safe mining.

And speaking earlier, Copperbelt Provincial Minister, who is also UPND Provincial Chairman, Elisha Matambo informed the President that the Copperbelt Province was politically stable and is elated to host the President.

Mr Matambo said the residents of Copperbelt were happy with the achievements that the UPND government has so far scored ever since assuming office such as the recruitment of teachers and health workers countrywide.

He added that the youths on the Copperbelt Province were happy that government had decided to give the black mountain to the youths to benefit all youths from the province and not just a selected few.

The Minister further thanked the President for fostering unity and peace in the nation.

“As a province we thank you Mr President that you are fostering peace and bringing back peace which was lost. The country was divided on political and tribal lines. Even the church was equally divided, “he said.

The President has since left Ndola for Mpongwe district for other assignments. He is expected to depart Ndola for Lusaka later in the day.