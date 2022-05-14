Forest Rangers coach Ian Bakala says he is targeting to challenge for the FAZ Super Division title next season.

Forest have just handed Bakala a three-year contract extension after hiring him 8 games before the end of the 2021/22 season.

The Ndola club finished 11th in the league with 44 points in 34 matches played.

“I think next season we have to compete for the league and the ABSA Cup. I think the top four is our target. If it goes well we can fight for the championship because Red Arrows won it with a young coach and it has given us confidence as Forest Rangers also,” Bakala told the club media.

He promised to ring changes to the current Forest squad.

Bakala said Forest needs championship material to grab the title from Red Arrows.

“Some mental strength is needed among player first. We have to mentor them for the league. I think we need players for the league, not players who will be counting games they are playing but players who can compete the entire campaign, he said.

Meanwhile, Forest Chairman Ray Mumba said the club was happy with Bakala’s performance in the eight games he was in charge.

Bakala led Forest to three wins, three draws and two losses.

“Even before the end of the season, we decided to extend his contract because we were happy with his performance during the 8 games he was in charge. As an executive, we believe he is the right coach for Forest Rangers without a doubt, ” Mumba said.